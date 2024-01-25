Hyderabad: Instagram reel on ‘free chocolates’ at Shaikpet D-Mart lands shoplifter in jail

The store manager lodged a complaint with police after the man, Hanuman Nayak, created and posted a reel of himself stealing the chocolates and eating them in the store.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 January 2024, 09:25 PM

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old man was detained by Film Nagar police in Hyderabad, here on Thursday, for allegedly shoplifting chocolates at D-Mart in Shaikpet and eating them in the stores.

Subsequently, the suspect and his accomplice were arrested for stealing chocolates under the guise of making a purchase.