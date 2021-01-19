Make your party memorable with instant photos from ‘People of Prints’

City-based startup People of Prints’ printer allows you to print unlimited polaroid pictures through WhatsApp pictures

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based startup People of Prints is banking on resurgence of photo prints to make their WhatsApp printer popular among the social media fanatics. Today, any event is incomplete without a camera documenting everything. One will be hard-pressed to find anyone not whipping out that phone camera to take that “oh-so-candid” selfie at a wedding, sangeet, product launch party, house warming function, taking pictures is now ingrained in us.

What if you could print out all those pictures right at that moment?

City-based startup People of Prints (PoP) does that for you in a jiffy. A product fine-tuned during the lockdown, PoP’s WhatsApp-powered printer allows you to print unlimited polaroid pictures through WhatsApp pictures. “It’s like your own private photobooth. It’s very revolutionary and makes your party memorable and doesn’t let it die in a digital scroll,” says Neha Shah, who along with her team of six created a smart printer connected to a secure server that prints every photo automatically.

“It’s not just WhatsApp printing, but also hashtag printing to create a social wall. The printer will pick up on the hashtag and instantly pull pictures from Instagram or Twitter. Whether it’s personal parties, LED screens, it aggregates all the content into one platform and prints it,” adds Neha.

For those who don’t like posting pictures on social media, they came up with another option. “Suppose you have a house warming function, the host can choose to have a dedicated WhatsApp number linked to the photo printer accessible to their guests only. If the host wishes to link his/her number to it, for that time period, pictures sent to the host’s number will be automatically printed. We can’t access any other data,” explains Neha.

And everything gets deleted on a secure server once the event is finished. In case of hashtag photos, the system will ask the user’s permission to use the photos for the social wall if the profile is public. “We did one or two events in February before the pandemic hit. After the Unlock, we have done 7 to 8 events with the printer. People love it as the size of photographs are bigger than those taken by a polaroid camera,” states Neha. It costs Rs 35,000 to hire the printer for three hours with unlimited number of prints if it’s for a corporate or brand related event and Rs 12,000 for smaller house parties.

PoP has also come out with nifty magnetic strips that let you hang artwork on your walls without needing to drill holes. “The magnetic strips called Magneto can be used on walls, glass or plastic easily. One just has to place the magnets between the artwork and the wall. They can be used at least 30 times and don’t do any damage to the walls.”

