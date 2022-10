Makloor XI CC beat Bigala XI by 25-runs at TCA Nizamabad T20 League

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:24 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

Yerrolla Shravan scored an unbeaten half-century (86 no) to guide Makloor XI Cricket Club to a 25-run victory over Bigala X

Hyderabad: Yerrolla Shravan scored an unbeaten half-century (86 no) to guide Makloor XI Cricket Club to a 25-run victory over Bigala XI in the Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) Nizamabad District Seniors T20 League held at the Shailaja Grounds, Nizamabad on Thursday.

Riding on Shravan half-century and Shaik Khaja 36-run knock, Makloor XI CC posted 170/3 in 20 overs. In reply, the Makloor XI CC bowlers restricted Bigala XI to 145/6 in 20 overs to guide their side to home. Bigala XI’s Sampath Goud (50) half-century went in vain.

Also Read T20 World Cup: India beat Netherlands by 56 runs to register second win

In another match, Praveen Kumar scalped three wickets for 21 to help MCC to an eight-run win over Bodhan Badshaa CC. For Bodhan Badshaa CC, Abdul Avez snared four wickets.

Brief Scores:

Makloor XI CC 170/3 in 20 Overs (Yerrolla Shravan 81no, Shaik Khaja 36) bt Bigala XI 145/6 in 20 Overs (Sampath Goud 50); TCA MCC 113/10 in 17.1Overs (Praveen Kumar 24, Abdul Avez 4/17) bt Bodhan Badshaa CC: 109 in 17.4 Overs (Afroz Pathan 29, Praveen Kumar 3/21).