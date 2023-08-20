Malakpet police arrested gang exploiting public donations under guise of charity

The police seized Rs. 1.22 lakh in cash, two auto rickshaws and documents pertaining to plots bought through the money collected from public

Hyderabad: A gang which was allegedly collecting public donations on pretext of charity for orphans and the underprivileged and cheating people was arrested by the Malakpet police along with Commissioner’s Task Force (south-east) team on Sunday.

The police seized Rs. 1.22 lakh in cash, two auto rickshaws and documents pertaining to plots bought through the money collected from public. The arrested persons are Kethavath Ravi (35), Kethavath Mangu (30), Gaddi Ganesh (43) founder and organizer of Amma Cheyutha Foundation and seven others.

DCP (south-east) Ch. Rupesh, Ravi and Mangu met Ganesh and discussed about collecting donations for his orphanage from public. Ravi and Mangu would identify women who were in search of employment and assure them of huge income if they collect donations from the public at traffic junctions in the city.

“They would pick up the women from their houses in their auto rickshaws and drop them at busy junctions. The women would approach the motorists and seek donations for the Foundation by convincing the donor by informing about their welfare activities. At the end of the day, the women were paid 35 per cent of the proceeds and the remaining pocketed by Ravi and Mangu. Apart of the amount was paid to Ganesh,” said Ch. Rupesh.

Ganesh provided them with visiting cards, logos of the orphanage and white coats. Over a period of time, Ravi and Mangu amassed wealth and purchased plots at Nadergul, Badanpet and Turkayamjal.

The police are conducting a special drive against beggar mafia and caught the women at Moosarambagh cross roads.