Malakpet: Search operation still on identify woman whose severed head was found at Musi River

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:59 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Hyderabad: The Malakpet police who have been trying to identify the victim whose severed head was found at Musi River in Teegalaguda on Wednesday, have released her picture requesting citizens to share information.

Unidentified persons had beheaded the woman aged in thirties and had thrown away the head in the Musi River bed. She is believed to have been killed on Tuesday night as a result of family issues or extra marital affair.

On Friday, the police continued checking the surveillance cameras footage from the neighbourhood.

Information can be passed on to the Malakpet police on – 8712661267 or 8712660570, 8712660577.

