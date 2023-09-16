Hyderabad: Nigerian held for cheating

According to the police, Alex Mark came to India two decades ago and is into textile business. He learnt that most of his friends earned easy money through cyber frauds and influenced by them, in the year 2022, he was involved in a case of cheating case and subsequently jailed.

By Sandeep Erukala Updated On - 08:44 PM, Sat - 16 September 23

Hyderabad: The Task Force along with the Market police nabbed a Nigerian on charges of cheating a woman on matrimonial site on Saturday.

Officials seized a car, five mobile phones and other material from him.

The arrested person is Alex Mark Odudu (44) and runs a cloth business at Narasupara in Mumbai. He was recently involved in 12 cases and duped people to the tune of Rs.84.5 lakh.

In January this year, again on the advice of his friends, Alex Mark contacted the complaint from Ghansmandi on the matrimony site expressing interest to marry her. He introduced himself as NRI doctor from the United States of America, with a fake name

Last year, he called the complainant on WhatsApp claiming that the medical base camp where he was posted in Syria was under terrorist attack and his bank accounts have frozen. Citing this reason, he collected about Rs.27.4 lakh from the complainant and cheated her.

