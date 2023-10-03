Malla Reddy announces Rs 10 Lakh reward to Asian Games medalist Esha Singh

The Minister along with students and senior management of Mallareddy Educational Institutions also gave a rousing welcome to the star shooter Esha Singh, at Shamshabad airport.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:17 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Minister for Labour and Employment, Ch Malla Reddy on Tuesday announced an award of Rs 10 lakh to star shooter from Hyderabad, Esha Singh, who bagged four medals (two team and two individual medals) in the Asian Games.

Later, on behalf of the Mallareddy Educational Institutions, the Minister announced Rs 10 lakh cash award to Esha Singh for her performance at the Asian Games.

“The Telangana government under the leadership of Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao is giving top priority to sportspersons. In the last few years, the State government has developed sports grounds and distributed quality sports kits for sports persons to rural parts of Telangana,” the Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, the ace shooter said that Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao has encouraged sportspersons a lot. “I am happy to represent Telangana and bag medals for the country in the Asian Games. I must also thank Malla Reddy Institutions for the generous gesture,” Esha Singh said.