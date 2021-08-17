Malla Reddy University to conduct Common Entrance Test on Aug 21, 22

Applicants will be able to apply online till August 20.

12:04 am

Hyderabad: The Malla Reddy University is conducting a Common Entrance Test (MRUCET) on August 21 and 22 to determine eligibility and grant scholarships. The university is looking for bright young individuals who have the potential to succeed at the university’s higher levels of education. Applicants will be able to apply online till August 20. The entrance exam is open to students of all State Boards, Central Board and other recognized institutions across India.

More details are available on the university’s website www.mallareddyuniversity.ac.in, according to a press release. The test is primarily intended to assess the student’s knowledge base and skillset before awarding them with a scholarship or course seat at the institution.