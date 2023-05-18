Malli Pelli pre-release event is scheduled for May 21

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:20 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Malli Pelli, the upcoming Telugu film based on the real-life events of Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh is getting ready for the theatrical release. The film is going to be released on May 26 in Telugu and Kannada. Naresh has already started the promotions for the film.

Malli Pelli’s trailer was recently released and it got a very good response. Credits to Naresh and Pavitra for filming their marriage incidents so lively as a film. The couple recently held a press meet in Hyderabad and Karnataka. Now they are moving to the next level of promotions.

Malli Pelli’s pre-release event is going to take place this weekend on Sunday. The makers announced this today. The pre-release event is scheduled for May 21 at 6 pm. JRC Convention in Film Nagar, Hyderabad is the venue for the event.

Malli Pelli is written and directed by MS Raju. Naresh himself produced the film under the banner of Vijaya Krishna Movies. Sarathbabu, Jayasudha and Annapurna played important roles in the film. Suresh Bobbili composed the music.

– Kiran