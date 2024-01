| Mamata Banerjee Car Accident Disagreement With Congress Lok Sabha Elections And Other Updates

Mamata Banerjee: Car Accident, Disagreement With Congress, Lok Sabha Elections, And Other Updates

After disagreements with Congress, she announces TMC's independent contest in Bengal for Lok Sabha elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 January 2024, 10:25 AM

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sustains minor head injury in a car accident. After disagreements with Congress, she announces TMC’s independent contest in Bengal for Lok Sabha elections.