Mamatha murder case: SIT constituted

By | Published: 11:19 pm

Nizamabad: Nizamabad Police Commissioner Karthikeya on Monday appointed a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Purre Mamatha murder case with CCS ACP Swamy leading the team.

Purre Mamatha from Nyavanandi village in Sirikonda mandal died under suspicious circumstances at her agriculture field on October 3. The police have so far not been able to crack the case even a month and a half after the murder, that led to allegations being levelled against the department.

Nyavanandi villagers and Yadava Sangam representatives had subsequently staged a protest in front of Sirikonda police station and on NH-44 to highlight the police failure. As a last resort, the met with Nizamabad MLC K Kavitha in Hyderabad, and sought her intervention.

Kavitha spoke with Karthikeya and urged him to expedite the investigation and bring the culprits to book. Following her intervention, the CP appointed the SIT. Task Force Inspector Shakir Ali, Rudrur Inspector Ashok Reddy and Sirikonda sub-inspector Rajshekhar are the other members of the team.

