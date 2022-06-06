Man alleges assault by cops in Mettuguda

Published Date - 11:42 AM, Mon - 6 June 22

Hyderabad: A man has alleged that he was injured after being beaten up by the Chilkalguda police at Mettuguda.

The incident on Saturday night was after the man, Arokia Raj from Mettuguda, allegedly picked up a fight with his neighbour.

Following a call on Dial -100, the Chilkalguda police reached the spot and on finding Arokia Raj reportedly in an inebriated condition, tried to shift him to the police station. However, he resisted and abused them apart from trying to attack them with a bamboo stick.

In a short video clip of the incident that went viral on social media, the police personnel are seen trying to grab the bamboo stick from Arokia Raj, which he allegedly used to threaten the neighbours as well. In the melee, he allegedly suffered injuries to his leg.

The Chilkalguda police denied the allegations and said they did not assault him, but tried to remove the stick to which he held on tight.

