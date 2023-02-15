Man arrested for theft in Hyderabad

The police after investigation caught Akbar who admitted to stealing 15 tolas of gold and Rs 20,000 cash from the car

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:23 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar police on Wednesday arrested an electrician for allegedly stealing gold ornaments and cash from a car.

The arrested person Shaik Akbar had gone to the house of one Srikanth, located at Pleasant Park colony in Attapur, on Tuesday for some work. While Srikanth was busy with the arrangements, Akbar who noticed gold and cash in a car there, broke the window glass and took away the property.

The owner of the property noticed missing and lodged a complaint with the police. The police after investigation caught Akbar who admitted to stealing 15 tolas of gold and Rs. 20,000 cash from the car.

He was arrested and remanded.