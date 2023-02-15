Hyderabad: Mason dies after falling from building at LB Nagar

He was working on the first floor of a building at Sai Nagar Mansoorabad in LB Nagar when he slipped and fell on the ground.
Hyderabad: A mason died after falling down from an under-construction building at LB Nagar on Wednesday.
Rajesh (25), a resident of Hayathnagar, was working on the first floor of a building at Sai Nagar Mansoorabad in LB Nagar when he slipped and fell on the ground.
“He sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to a private hospital. The doctors on arrival at the hospital pronounced him dead,” said LB Nagar sub inspector, Y Linga Reddy. The victim is survived by wife and two children.
The police booked a case and are investigating.