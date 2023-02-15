Telangana: After 8 months of rigorous training, 48 canines ready for passing out parade

Of the total 48 canines, 36 will join different units of the Telangana police and the remaining would take up roles with police units in Arunachal Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:20 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Hyderabad: Completing eight months of rigorous training, 48 canines of the 22nd batch will pass out of the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy (IITA), Moinabad, on Thursday.

Five different breeds of dogs including Labrador (21), German Shepherd (1), Belgium Malinois (21), Cocker Spaniel (4) and Golden Retriever (1) were trained in different aspects at the academy. This apart, 64 dog handlers also completed their training.

Of the total 48 canines, 36 will join different units of the Telangana police and the remaining would take up roles with police units in Arunachal Pradesh. These dogs were trained in sniffing out explosives, narcotic substances, alcohol and regular task of criminal tracking to help out the detectives in investigation of crime.

The training was divided into phases. In the initial phase the recruits were put through exercises to bond with their handlers followed by two months of training for basic obedience and then specialized category training in sniffing explosives, narcotics and alcohol apart from tracking, assault and guarding.

During the training period, the performance was evaluated through a test every month and remedial measures taken up where needed to improve the performance of canines. Mock drills were conducted to give these canines a feel of real-time experiences in sniffing activities in bus and railway stations and airports.

They also had taken a mid-term test before the final examination in sniffing and tracking, and for their handlers, a written and oral test by a visiting faculty of other reputed training centers was also conducted. Dr (Col) P K Chug, Consultant Director, PSK9 cell, MHA was the examiner for the final tests.

Telangana Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar congratulated Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) Anil Kumar and Intelligence Security Wing DIG Tafseer Iqubal for their efforts in supervising the training program.