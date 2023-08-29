Man arrested in Hyderabad with 500 grams of opium

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Balanagar police arrested a man who was in possession of opium and seized 500 grams of the drug from him on Tuesday.

On information, Balanagar sub inspector A Ashok, caught one Rajpuri (25) a native of Jalore district of Rajasthan at Shobana colony in Balanagar and seized the contraband from him.

“Rajpuri had bought the contraband from his native place from a person Manohar Lal and planning to sell in the city,” said Balanagar Inspector, K Bhasker.

A case under NDPS Act is registered against Rajpuri. He was produced before the court and remanded.