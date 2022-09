Man dies after RTC bus hits bike in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:01 PM, Sun - 25 September 22

A man was killed when an RTC bus hit a two-wheeler at Tardhanpally village of Chowtakur Mandal on Sunday morning.

The man, MD Basha (32) of Maharashtra, was working as a supervisor on NH-161 to oversee road widening works. Death was instant for him. The body was shifted to Government Hospital Sangareddy for autopsy.

