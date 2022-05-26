Man dies, wife injured in lighting strike in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:01 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Sangareddy: Lighting struck a farmer couple working in an agriculture field at Alikhan Thanda in Kallher Mandal of Sangareddy district on Thursday evening. While the husband died on the spot, his wife sustained serious injuries. The victims were Jagan Nayak (37) and his wife Maruni Bhai (32). Death was instant for Jagan while Maruni Bhai fell unconcious. She was rushed to a hospital. Meanwhile, several parts of the Sanagreddy district have witnessed heavy rains coupled with strong winds and gales on Thursday evening. The paddy brought to the procurement centres across the erstwhile Medak district was damaged as untimely rains lashed most parts of the district. The standing crops were also damaged due to the strong winds and gales.