Man drowns in Ghanpur anicut in Medak district

Police said Raju and three of his friends ventured into the dam. Raju swam deep into the water, but could not return home.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 July 2024, 07:13 PM

Raju (28)

Medak: Ghanpur Anicut located at Sri Vanadurga Bhavani Temple Edupayala in Papannapet mandal continued to report drowning incidents.

Another youth from Kowdipally mandal headquarters identified as Raju (28) drowned in the water body on Thursday when he ventured deep into the dam.

The body was retrieved and it was taken to the government hospital Medak for postmortem. A case was registered.