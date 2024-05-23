Trees, electric poles uprooted as rains hit Medak

The district administration was busy in removing the trees from the roads to restore smooth flow of traffic. However, the continuing rains are hampering their efforts.
Medak: Several parts of Medak district witnessed rains coupled with strong winds on Thursday evening.
Trees and electric poles were uprooted at several places due to the intensity of the winds, causing disruption of traffic and power supply. The district administration was busy in removing the trees from the roads to restore smooth flow of traffic. However, the continuing rains are hampering their efforts.
As many as 10 electric poles were uprooted in Kurthivada village in Papannapet mandal.