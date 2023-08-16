Man found dead under boulder in Yadadri-Bhongir

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:55 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

Representational Image

Yadadri-Bhongir: A person died after getting caught under a boulder at Venkambavi thanda of Sansthan Narayanpur mandal in the district.

The victim was Ramavath Srinu from Venkambavi thanda. He had left the house on Tuesday and had not returned. When the villagers searched for him on Wednesday, his body was found under a huge boulder on a hillock at Udugattugutta.

The police said that it was suspected that a boulder had fallen on to Srinu when he went climbing the hillock. A case was filed and investigation is on.

The body was shifted to the government hospital at Choutuppal for autopsy.