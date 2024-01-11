Man gets 10-year jail for raping minor girl in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 January 2024, 07:00 PM

Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A court in Asifabad on Thursday sentenced a man to an imprisonment for 10 years after convicting him for raping a minor girl six years ago. A fine of Rs 35,000 was also imposed.

District Sessions Court Principal Judge MV Ramesh pronounced the verdict against Satyajit Mandal from Ravindranagar village in Chintalamanepalli mandal for raping the minor girl of the same village in 2018 under the guise of marrying her.

Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar commended Court Duty Officer K Sagar and Babji for playing a vital role in securing the conviction. Based on a complaint from the parents of the girl, the then Inspectors B Srinivas and Budde Swamy and B Mohan probed the case and filed a charge-sheet before the court.