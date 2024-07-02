| Man Gets 10 Years Jail Fine Of Rs 1 Lakh For Smuggling Ganja In Asifabad

Man gets 10 years jail, fine of Rs 1 lakh for smuggling ganja in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 July 2024, 09:28 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A court here on Tuesday sentenced a man from Adilabad district to 10 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh after convicting him in a cannabis smuggling case booked in 2021.

District Sessions Court judge MV Ramesh pronounced the verdict awarding the term and fine against Dinakar Sunil from Rampur village in Sirikonda mandal of Adilabad district after finding him guilty of smuggling 25.3 kg of cannabis in a vehicle on August 27, 2021. Sunil was caught smuggling the ganja during a vehicle check. The then Jainoor inspector Hanook registered a case and took up investigations.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police DV Srinivas Rao commended Asifabad DSP P Sadaiah, present Jainoor Inspector Anjaiah, Hanook, Sub-Inspector Thirupathi, public prosecutor Janganmohan Rao and court duty officer Ram Singh for securing the conviction.