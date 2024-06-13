One arrested for smuggling tobacco products in Adilabad

Apsar was found in the office when cops raided the flat, following a tip. On being interrogated, Apsar confessed to committing the crime to make a fast buck for quite a long time.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 June 2024, 08:00 PM

Representational Image

Adilabad: A businessman was arrested on the charges of smuggling banned tobacco products by renting out a flat in an apartment at Adarshnagar here on Wednesday night.

Two more of the accused were absconding. Tobacco products worth Rs 3.15 lakh were seized. Adilabad DSP L Jeevan Reddy said Shaik Apsar from Riksha Colony in the town was apprehended for his involvement in the illegal storage of the tobacco.

The accused persons Akram and Mansoor belonging to the town were still at large.

He admitted to procuring the prohibited products from Akram and Mansoor.

He revealed that he was targeting customers of the products from several parts of the town. He said that he rented the flat to hoodwink police.

Adilabad Rural Inspector Phanidhar, Mahaval Sub-Inspector Vishnuvardhan and staffers of Mavala police station were present.