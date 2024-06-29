Snake bites Class 3 girl at school in Asifabad

Medical authorities reported that victim was stable following a bite from an unidentified snake

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 June 2024, 04:37 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A Class 3 student at a government school was bitten by a snake while she was playing on the premises of the school at Achhelli village in Sirpur (T) mandal on Saturday. Her medical condition was learnt to be stable.

Locals said Darshitha was bitten by an unidentified snake when she was playing in the school around 8 am. Her classmates informed her parents, who admitted her to a hospital in Sirpur (T) town. She was later shifted to a hospital in Mancherial town.