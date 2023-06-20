Man gets beaten up for sneezing in Khammam

06:11 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

Khammam: All that Pappula Veerabhadram of Pandillapalli village of Chintakani here did was to sneeze. The daily wage labourer did not realise that his well-to-do neighbour, Bondela Satyanarayana, was passing by in a car along with his family, and that his sneeze would trigger trouble for him.

Satyanarayana and his family members, who were upset and angered at Veerabhadram’s action, hurled insults at him as they were going to attend an auspicious event and considered Veerabhadram’s sneezing an ill omen. However, they went on their way, but later complained to the village elders about the incident, which happened on June 13. The elders called for a panchayati on June 15.

As the panchayati was underway, Satyanarayana and his family suddenly got furious and allegedly thrashed Veerabhadram, who on Monday lodged a complaint with Chintakani police against Satyanarayana and his family.

Local SI Venkanna booked a case against Satyanarayana, his wife Lakshmi and their sons, Srikanth and Srinath, and launched a probe in connection with the incident.