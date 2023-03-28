Man gets 20 years jail for sexually assaulting a minor girl

A watchman, Banabasi Nahak, was sentenced to jail for sexually assaulting a minor girl five years ago.

28 March 23

Hyderabad: A local court has sentenced a watchman to 20 years of jail term for sexually assaulting a minor girl, five years ago. A fine of Rs. 25, 000 was also imposed on him.

Banabasi Nahak alias Bahadur who was in an inebriated condition had entered into the victim’s house located under LB Nagar police station limits on January 3, 2017 when the parents of the child were away and sexually assaulted the child.

A case was booked following a complaint by the parents of the victim. After the trial, the Court convicted and sentenced Bahadur to 20 year jail term and imposed the fine. The Court also granted a compensation of Rs. 6 lakh to the victim.