Engineering student held for impersonating as CMO official in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:30 PM, Sat - 9 December 23

Hyderabad: An engineering student who conned many people claiming to be the protocol officer at Chief Minister’s Camp Office was arrested by the Abdullapurmet police on Saturday. The police seized a car, two mobile phones, Telangana Police logo stickers, a laptop, fake letterhead pad of Home Minister and other documents, from him.

Busi Praveen Sai (23), a native of Bheemaravam in AP and a resident of Vanasthalipuram in Rangareddy district, is pursuing his M.Tech first year course. A few months ago, he created an identity card of ‘protocol officer’ designation and moved around claiming he was working at the Chief Minister’s camp office. He also told people that he was working for Telangana police as well.

A few months ago, Sai conned a tax consultant by claiming he would help him get government land at price lesser than market rate and collected Rs. 8.10 lakh from him after showing a land parcel at Abdullapurmet, said DCP L B Nagar, B Sai Sree.

The victim M Veerabhadra Rao, later found out that it was a private property and Sai had conned him and collected the money. On a complaint, the Abdullapurmet police registered a case and with the help of Rachakonda SOT sub inspector, Prathap Reddy caught him. Sai was previously involved in six cases.