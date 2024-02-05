Man held for murder of beggar in Secunderabad

According to the police, Khan killed the beggar, who was asleep on the footpath near the parking area of Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad

Hyderabad: The city police on Monday arrested Mohd Mohsin Khan (25) for allegedly stabbing to death a beggar in Secunderabad on the night of January 29. A resident of Ramnagar, Nizamabad district, Mohsin Khan has also been booked for attempting to murder and rob another man on the same day.

According to the police, Khan killed the beggar, who was asleep on the footpath near the parking area of Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad. After committing the murder, he further attempted to kill another person named Mithilesh Kumar Yadav, who is also the complainant in the case, and unsuccessfully tried to rob an amount of Rs 800.

Yadav was returning to Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) when he was attacked. Later, Yadav came to know that he was attacked by the same person who killed the beggar near the parking area of Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad. Khan had previously broken into a house resulting in his arrest by the Yadapally police station in Nizamabad district.