Man held for smuggling gutka worth Rs 11.22 lakh in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 July 2024, 05:21 PM

Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A man was arrested on the charges of smuggling banned gutka in Wankidi mandal centre on Wednesday. Forty bags containing gutka packets worth Rs 11.22 lakh were seized from his possession.

Wankidi Sub-Inspector Dolakasi Sagar said that Shaheed from Wankidi mandal centre was apprehended when he was transporting in an auto-rickshaw from Maharashtra to Asifabad, during a vehicle check. A case was registered against Shaheed. Investigations were taken up.