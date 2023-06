Man jumps to death from Balanagar flyover

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:20 AM, Tue - 6 June 23

Hyderabad: A man allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the Balanagar flyover on Monday night.

According to the police, B Ashok who worked at a welding shop, came to the Balanagar flyover after a fight with his wife and jumped to death.

On previous couple of instances, Ashok allegedly attempted to end his life by cutting his hand with a blade.