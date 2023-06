AP: Bank security guard shoots self, dies

Other staff members rushed inside on hearing the sound of gun only to find him in a pool of blood

09:51 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

Representational image

Ongole: Security guard of Union Bank of India branch near the court centre died after he allegedly shot himself here on Monday.

According to reports, M. Venkateswarlu, 35, the security guard, went into the bank room and shot himself with the gun. Other staff members rushed inside on hearing the sound of gun only to find him in a pool of blood.

The reason for suicide is not immediately known.

