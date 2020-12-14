Man killed, buried over extra-marital affair in Hyderabad

The incident which is suspected to have happened last week came to light on Saturday, reportedly after the suspect in an inebriated condition shared information about it with his friends.

Hyderabad: A youngster was allegedly murdered and his body was quietly buried in a graveyard at Hasmathpet in Alwal. An extra-marital affair is suspected to have led to the murder.

The incident which is suspected to have happened last week came to light on Saturday, reportedly after the suspect in an inebriated condition shared information about it with his friends.

Sources said the issue started when Kanakaraj, a businessman from Alwal, who was reportedly having an extra-marital affair with a woman, suspected an auto driver Srikanth Reddy of trying to get intimate with her.

Last week, the suspect allegedly kidnapped Srikanth and confined him in a house in Jawaharnagar and beat him due to which the victim died. Following his death, Srikanth Reddy’s body was concealed in a bag and claiming to be the body of an orphan, was buried in the graveyard.

It was on Saturday that Kanakaraj slipped his tongue over the killing. The Alwal police booked a case and have taken up investigation. Kanakaraj was taken into custody and efforts were on to identify and nab others who helped him.

