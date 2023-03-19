Man killed by estranged wife and her lover in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:39 PM, Sun - 19 March 23

Kothagudem: A married man died after being attacked by his estranged wife and her lover at Sanyasi Basti of Kothagudem town on Sunday. The deceased, G Praveen (32) was allegedly beaten by his wife Lavanya and her lover Tangella Sumanth. It was said that Praveen and Lavanya got married five years back after falling in love with each other.

They got separated in a panchayati conducted by elders in 2021 following clashes between them. Later Lavanya fell in love with Sumanth of the same area, regarding which Praveen fought with Lavanya many times in the past. On Sunday evening, the deceased went to Lavanya’s house during which the accused attacked Praveen with rods and boulders and fled the scene. The locals rushed him to District Hospital where he died while being treated.

The one-town in-charge SHO, Lavudya Raju booked a case based on a complaint by the deceased man’s father G Komuraiah and launched an investigation into the incident. The accused were absconding.