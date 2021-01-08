Man makes suicide bid over temple construction

M Durga Prasad doused himself with petrol and tried to set himself ablaze as he was stopped from the construction of Maisamma Temple in place of the Ambedkar statue at his house

By | Published: 9:45 pm

Khammam: A resident at Tirumalapalem mandal headquarters in Khammam attempted suicide opposing the construction of a temple in front of his house.

M Durga Prasad doused himself with petrol and tried to set himself ablaze. He resorted to the action objecting to the construction of Maisamma Temple in place of the Ambedkar statue at his house. The police took him into custody.

Two died in separate incidents

Also, two persons died in separate incidents in erstwhile Khammam district on Friday. In the first incident at Kalvoddu Rythu Bazaar, a woman, B Chilakamma (30) of Pedda thanda near Khammam, died on the spot after a speeding lorry hit her. Three-town Inspector of Police Sridhar booked a case and launched a probe.

In another at Nagaram village of Paloncha in Kothagudem district, a youngster, A Pawan Kalyan (25), allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence. The reason for his extreme step was unknown.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .