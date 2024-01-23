| Man Stabbed To Death As His Brother Eloped With A Girl In Medak

Man stabbed to death as his brother eloped with a girl in Medak

Though they belong to same community, the girl's family was strongly opposing their love.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 January 2024, 02:00 PM

Medak: Elopement of young couple resulted in the murder of a man who is the brother of eloped youngster as the girl’s elder brother attacked him with a knife at Nawabpet in Medak town on Monday late night.

According to Medak Police, the families of Bhavani and Uday Pal were living at Nawabpet area in Medak town. They were in love for a few years. Though they belong to same community, the girl’s family was strongly opposing their love.

Fearing Opposition to their marriage from Bhavani’s family, the duo eloped on Sunday. Accusing the family members of Uday of supporting them, Bhavani’s elder brother Anjith picked up an argument with Uday’s family members on Monday late night.

In a fit of rage, Anjith attacked Uday’s brother Nagesh. He has collapsed in a pool of blood after receiving multiple knife wounds. Nagesh was rushed to Government Hospital Medak where doctors declared him dead. A case has been registered.