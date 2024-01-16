Two die, three injured during kite flying in Medak

While one of the victims was electrocuted, another fell off a two-storied building. According to locals, Shiva Kumar (22) was flying a kite from his house at Pottipally village of Jharasangam Mandal when his kite fell on live electric wires.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 January 2024, 07:06 PM

Sangareddy: Two persons died and three others sustained injuries while flying kites during the Sankranti festival in Medak.

While one of the victims was electrocuted, another fell off a two-storied building. According to locals, Shiva Kumar (22) was flying a kite from his house at Pottipally village of Jharasangam Mandal when his kite fell on live electric wires. While picking the kite from live wires, Kumar came in touch with the live wires and was electrocuted.

Also Read Fly kites away from power installations: TSSPDCL CMD Musharraf Ali Faruqui

In another incident, a man Subramanyam (35) also came in touch with live electric wires while flying a kite from the second floor of his father-in-law’s house at Jogipet town on Sunday.

While collecting the kite from the wires, he came in touch with the live wires and slipped off the two-story building. He died while being shifted to the Government Hospital in Sangareddy.

Subramanyam’s wife Chamundeshwari Devi and their son also suffered minor injuries when they made a bid to save him from falling off the building.

In another incident, a youngster suffered a serious injury on his throat when he got his neck entangled in a discarded Chinese manja while proceeding on a bike in Ramayampet town. The victim was Dandu Mahendar (22) of Nizampet mandal headquarters.

Earlier, a 7-year-old boy died while flying a kite at Markook in Siddipet on January 7.