Two persons killed as car mows down bike in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 January 2024, 12:04 PM

Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Two persons were killed on the spot when a car mowed down a two-wheeler on which they were travelling at Saleguda village in Asifabad mandal on Friday night.

Asifabad Sub-Inspector Mahender said that Gorraiah (52) and Mohan (30) received fatal injuries after the car hit the motorbike, resulting in instantaneous death for the two. The victims hailed from Vasalguda village in Thandur mandal of Mancherial district. The driver of the car fled the spot following the accident.

Rash driving was suspected to be the cause of the accident. A hit and run case was registered against the driver of the car. A search was launched for nabbing the accused person.