Charred body of missing man found in Medak

After initial examination, police found that Mallesham was killed before being set on fire.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 January 2024, 01:08 PM

Sangareddy: The charred body of a man, who was allegedly abducted by unidentified persons close to his house in Andole-Jogipet Municipality on Friday, was found on the outskirts of Konapur village of Ramayampet Mandal in Medak district on Saturday morning.

Papannapet Mallesham (27) was a resident of the double-bedroom house colony in the town. Mallesham along with his wife Kalpana were running a laundry shop. He was taking a rice bag on his scooter when some persons reportedly took him in a car, leaving his two-wheeler, rice bag and footwear there. Noticing the abandoned vehicle, the locals called Kalpana, who alerted the Jogipet Police.

His abductors reportedly switched off the power at the transformer, to avoid getting captured on CCTV cameras. After initial examination, police found that Mallesham was killed before being set on fire. Jogipet Police are investigating.