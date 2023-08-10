Man, woman arrested for murdering daily wage earner in Mancherial

A man and woman were arrested on the charges of murdering the latter's husband in Mancherial
Mancherial: A man and woman were arrested on the charges of murdering the latter’s husband in Thandur mandal centre on Thursday.
Three mobile phones and a motorbike were recovered from them.Thandur Inspector K Srinivas Rao said that the arrested persons were Medi Shankar of Thandur and his concubine Siddam Banakka from Achulapur.
They were detained following a murder case booked against the two based on a complaint received from victim’s mother.
Siddam Srinivas (40) was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a hillock near Gopalpur village on Wednesday. On being interrogated, Shankar confessed to the murder to live with Banakka. He confessed to hatching a plan to kill Srinivas for harassing Banakka suspecting her fidelity. Senior officers appreciated the work of Inspector Srinivas and Sub-Inspector Rajashekhar for solving the mystery behind the murder within 24 hours.