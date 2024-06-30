Minister Seethakka asks parents to send wards to government schools

Panchayat Raj Minister D Seethakka asks students to set higher goals, achieve high positions and to become useful to the society by excelling in academics. She along with Collector Venkatesh Dothre formally inaugurates additional classrooms at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at Gangapur village in Rebbena on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 June 2024, 07:20 PM

Panchayat Raj minister Seethakka inaugurate a health sub centre in Kaghaznagar on Sunday

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Panchayat Raj Minister D Seethakka asked that students should set higher goals, achieve high positions and to become useful to the society by excelling in academics. She along with Collector Venkatesh Dothre formally inaugurated additional classrooms at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at Gangapur village in Rebbena on Sunday.

Seethakka advised that the parents send their children to schools by reposing faith in the teaching staff of a school for the future of the children. We have the responsibility to protect their trust, and since it is the rainy season, we must protect the children from being affected by poisonous insects and viral fevers, she told the teachers.

The minister opined that teaching was a responsible profession which prepares the future generations to walk on the right path and the children who come to schools should be educated about the curriculum as well as the society. She said that the students should be prepared to excel in all fields of education as well as sports.

She said that in today’s competitive world, the student might miss ranks if they score a mark less than their counterparts in a test. She told them to strive to rise to higher positions. He said that efforts should be made to provide education in a pleasant environment by enhancing the cleanliness of the school premises and greenery with plants.

The minister later toured Sirpur (T) Assembly constituency and inaugurated multiple developmental projects on Sunday. Seethakka initially inaugurated two health sub centers in Kaghaznagar town and another at Easgaon before inaugurating a mission bhagiratha (Urban) scheme meant for the town. She was joined by local MLA Dr P Harish Babu and Zilla Parishad Chairperson K Krishna Rao.

Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Deepak Tiwari and his counterpart (Revenue) Dasari Venu were present.