Manakondur MLA’s convoy blocked in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:30 PM, Sun - 13 November 22

Karimnagar: A group of local youngsters attacked the convoy of Manakondur MLA Rasamayi Balakishan at Gundlapalli of Ganneruvaram on Sunday. The group allegedly hurled slippers at the MLA’s convoy.

The group was staging a dharna on the Rajiv Rahadari at Gundlapalli stage demanding a double road from Gundlapalli to Ganneruvaram mandal headquarters. As the MLA’s convoy was passing through, the blocked the vehicle, and started shouting slogans. The police then cleared the way for the MLA’s vehicle. However, while trying to pacify the agitating youth, the police used mild force, following which the group hurled slippers at the convoy.

TRS activists later staged a protest at Thimmapur in protest against the incident.