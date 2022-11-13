| Hanamkonda Ncc Women Sub Unit To Be Established Soon At Pingle Govt College

Hanamkonda: NCC women sub-unit to be established soon at Pingle Govt College

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:27 PM, Sun - 13 November 22

Hanamkonda: A sub-unit of the women wing of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) will be established soon at the Pingle Government College for Women in the city, Principal Dr B Chandramouli said.

In a press note here on Sunday, the principal said NCC Commanding Officer Col Rajesh Kaushik had visited the college one month ago and inspected the infrastructure and facilities available at the college. Following this, the NCC directorate, Secunderabad, accorded permission to establish the NCC unit from the current academic year 2022-23.

The principal also said selections for the NCC training would be done on Monday for the current academic year, and advised students to make use of this opportunity.

Dr Kalpana, Assistant Professor of Zoology will act as an incharge officer for the NCC sub-unit.