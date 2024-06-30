Former MP Ramesh Rathod’s funeral held

Thousands of Ramesh’s followers and leaders belonging to various political parties participated in a procession taken out from his residence to the agriculture field at Nagapur village where his body was cremated as per customs of the Lambada community

Adilabad: Final rites of former member of Parliament Ramesh Rathod were held in Utnoor mandal centre on Sunday. He passed away while being shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad at Echoda mandal centre on Saturday. He was 59.

Union minister for State home affairs Bandi Sanjay, Adilabad MP G Nagesh, MLAs Anil Jadhav, Payal Shankar, Vedma Bojju, former ministers Allola Indrakaran Reddy, and Jogu Ramanna, ex-MLC Puranam Sathish, former Adilabad MP Venugopala Chary were few among many who attended the funerals of Ramesh. They paid homage to him by garlanding his portrait.

Ramesh was admitted to a private hospital when he had vomiting and upper gastrointestinal bleeding in Adilabad town on Friday night. He was being shifted to Hyderabad when he breathed his last. He is survived by his wife, a daughter Sonali and two sons, Rithish and Rahul.