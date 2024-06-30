Hyderabad likely to witness moderate rains on Sunday

On Saturday, the city experienced scattered light rainfall. Data from the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) indicated that maximum temperatures across the state hovered around 31-33 degrees Celsius.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 June 2024, 12:45 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is basking in delightful weather along with overcast skies and light scattered rains from past few days. Following a similar pattern, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted thundershowers for all zones of the city on Sunday.

Significant rainfall was recorded across various districts in Telangana. Mulakapally and Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri Kothagudem received 87.5 mm anf 79.8 mm of rainfall respectivelt, and Utnoor in Adilabad 69.5 mm. Other districts, including Khammam, Suryapet, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Warangal, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, and Mahabubnagar, also witnessed heavy rains.

According to weather experts Hyderabad can expect passing spells of moderate rain this evening and night. Other parts of the state are likely to experience rainfall during the late afternoon and midnight, with the intensity ranging from moderate to heavy.

So far, during the current Southwest Monsoon season, Telangana has received 145.9 mm of rainfall, surpassing the normal of 124.5 mm. Karimnagar reported large excess rainfall, with 204.5 mm against the normal 119 mm. In Hyderabad, the rainfall to date stands at 145.5 mm, significantly above the normal 100.6 mm.