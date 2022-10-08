Mancherial: Eateries mushroom along National Highway

By Padala Santosh Published: Updated On - 11:32 PM, Sat - 8 October 22

Mancherial: The ongoing conversion of the Mancherial-Wankidi State Highway 1 into National Highway 363 may have spelt doom for small-time businesses. But it has paved the way for new business opportunities. The upcoming national highway has led to mushrooming of Dhabas and function halls alongside the highway, offering plenty of options for motorists and foodies.

The 94-kilometre – State Highway 1 from Mancherial to Wankidi of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district is being converted into a four-lane national highway under the National Highway Development Project (NHDP)-under Bharatmala Pariyojana-Phase IV on a hybrid annuity mode at an estimated cost of Rs.2,497 crore. The works relating to Package I of the project began in September 2020, while Package II began on March 1 this year.

Due to the conversion, small-time eateries, kirana stores, fuel filling stations, other business establishments located in Mandamarri, Somagudem, Thandur, Rebbena and many other villages were affected as road-over bridges were being constructed at these towns and mandal centres. The land on which the eateries and commercial establishments were located were acquired for widening the road.

However, the upgrading of the stretch is giving rise to establishment of dhabas, restaurants and function halls. In a new trend, at least four dhabas, two restaurants and four function halls were set up in different parts of the road to tap the business opportunity and to attract motorists and foodies. They are able to make brisk sales considering the heavy flow of traffic on the new road network.

“Considering ample scope for business caused by the conversion of the highway, we established a restaurant by leasing a piece of land on the outskirts of Mandamarri town on August 30. The eatery is evoking encouraging response from motorists and foodies of not only this coal belt town, but also from neighboring villages,” Ponnam Alivelu Manga and Rodda Latha, managing directors of Maha Restaurant told Telangana Today.

Meanwhile, foodies from Mancherial district are thronging these open-air family dhabas and restaurants to savor authentic dishes. The dhabas and eateries located on the national highway offer a new experience. “They are equipped with serene ambience, spacious halls, greenery, birthday spots, and playgrounds for children, drawing the customers from urban parts,” Manga and Latha reasoned.

“One can spend time with family members away from hustle-bustle of the urban life. The amenities at these eateries are modern. The ambience is pleasing. Dining at an eatery is a new experience compared to that of a hotel in towns. We can take a long drive and visit a family dhaba. It is one of the best recreation for foodies,” P Snehadhar, an architect of Mancherial town opined.