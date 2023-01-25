Mancherial: Bellampalli reaps fruits of Pattana Pragathi

The town is witnessing unprecedented growth in many aspects under the scheme, a first of its kind initiative aimed at transforming urban parts of Telangana.

Mancherial: Once a popular major coal belt town, Bellampalli is now reaping fruits of the innovative Pattana Pragathi scheme. The town is witnessing unprecedented growth in many aspects under the scheme, a first of its kind initiative aimed at transforming urban parts of Telangana.

For instance, a children’s park was created on a one acre plot at Pochamma Cheruvu under Pattana Pragathi at an estimated cost of Rs.48 lakh. The works commenced in 2019. Despite the Covid-19 induced lockdown, the works were executed at brisk pace. The facility was inaugurated by Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy, Government Whip Balka Suman and Bellampalli MLA Durgam Chinnaiah on December 5.

The park has now become a much-sought after destination for recreation to not only kids, but people from all walks of life in Bellampalli town. The park has life-size sculptures of many animals, birds, lawns, sand and a water fountain, sliders and other amenities to amuse visitors. It is visited by children, women and elderly persons in the mornings and evenings.

“The park is a new attraction to Bellampalli town. You can spend leisure time with kids. Statues of animals and birds are attracting the children. Environs are clean. Since it is located near the popular Pochamma Cheruvu, one can visit the bund and enjoy sighting of birds,” Masa Lingamurthy, a resident of the town told ‘Telangana Today.’

Meanwhile, another children’s park was recently developed, spending Rs.16 lakh, in Kannalabasti near the old bus stand of the town. Kids are making a beeline to this park. A sculpture of I Love Bellampalli was installed at MCC Park a few months back. Similarly, beautification of important junctions and creation of the central lighting system are being taken up to give a makeover to the town under the initiative.

Municipal chairperson Jakkula Swetha said steps were being taken to improve basic amenities and to give a facelift to the town in various aspects with the help of Pattana Pragathi. She stated that the town underwent a remarkable transformation in the past few years, thanks to the initiative.