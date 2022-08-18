Mancherial: Boating facility to be reintroduced in Gandhari Vanam soon

Mancherial: Boating facility, suspended four years back, is going to be reintroduced in a pond of Gandhari Vanam by the end of this month. Visitors can have boat rides in the pond which is filled with rainwater.
Authorities of the forest department said that the boat ride, main attraction of Gandhari Vanam, was all set to be reintroduced in a week or two. The pedal boat was kept aside, cleaned and was readied for riding in the pond which received copious inflows due to recent heavy rains. Life jackets to be worn by the visitors would be brought soon.
The premises of the pond were already cleaned. Many saplings were planted in a Freedom park created in an open space at the pond as part of ongoing diamond jubilee celebrations of Indian Independence. A large umbrella type structure and an iron bridge is located on the island of the pond to offer a pleasant experience to visitors.