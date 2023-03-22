Mancherial: Body of missing man found in Godavari river

The body of a 35-year old man, who had gone missing, was found in the Godavari river near Naspur mandal on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:06 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

Mancherial: The body of a 35-year old man, who had gone missing, was found in the Godavari river near Naspur mandal centre on Wednesday.

Naspur Sub-Inspector M Ravi Kumar said Suramilla Jeevan, a daily wage laborer from Seetharampalli village in Naspur mandal, was suspected to have ended his life due to financial distress. His body was spotted by some local fishermen, who alerted the police.

A case of suspicious death was registered and investigation is on.

