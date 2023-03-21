Mancherial Collector asks GGH officials to lay special focus on sanitation



Collector Santosh inspects Government General Hospital in Mancherial on Tuesday

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh asked officials of the Government General Hospital to lay a special focus on sanitation. He inspected the hospital and interacted with the patients here on Tuesday.

He told the authorities to deploy sufficient staffers in all the wards and asked them to provide better medical services to the patients besides timely feeding the inpatients.

The Collector further instructed the officials to ensure the staffers follow timings and coordinate with others. He told them to regularly monitor drinking water, toilets and other basic amenities at the hospital. He convened a review meeting over Arogya Mahila programme and asked officials to render improved medical services to women.

Additional Collector B Rahul, District Medical and Health Officer Dr GC Subbarayudu, medical superintendent of hospital Dr Harishchandra Reddy, medical officer Dr Neeraja and many other officials were present.

In the meantime, Santosh instructed officials concerned to take steps to speed process of updating of Aadhar cards in the district. He convened a review meeting with officials of revenue, education, panchayat and welfare departments. He said that holders of the unique ID cards aged above 5 years to update information and aged between 5 and 18 years to visit Anganwadi centres.

He added that biometrics of parents would be gathered if a child’s age is from 0 to 5 years.

District Educational Officer S Venkateshwarlu, District-level Aadhar supervising committee convener B Sriramulu, members Gowtham Gosai, e-District Manager Sunil Kumar attended the meeting.